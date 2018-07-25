GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

SSC Recruitment 2018 for 54,953 Posts in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, NIA, SSB, SSF & Assam Rifles Expected to Begin Soon

Check now!

Contributor Content

Updated:July 25, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
SSC Recruitment 2018 for 54,953 Posts in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, NIA, SSB, SSF & Assam Rifles Expected to Begin Soon
Image for representative purposes. (Getty images)
SSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 54953 vacancies for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles was released earlier in July 2018 on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification released on 2nd July 2018, the online registration process was to begin on 24th July 2018 on the new website of SSC.

However, the link is still not available on the same as of now. Candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to register for the above mentioned posts as and when it’s made available.

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.100
SC / ST// Ex-Servicemen – NIL

SSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 54953
BSF – 16984
CISF – 200
CRPF - 21566
SSB – 8546
ITBP – 4126
AR – 3076
NIA – 8
SSF - 447

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board or University.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_eng_constable_24072018.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 23 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,700 - Rs.69,100.
Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination.

