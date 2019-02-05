SSC Releases Constable GD Admit Card, Check Here for Direct Link and Other Details

: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam admit card for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination 2018.Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the respective regional SSC website.1. Go to official website of your selected Regional SSC.2. Click on the Constable (GD) admit card link available on the home page.3. Enter the required details. Candidates have the option to download their admit cards either through their roll number/registration number, or their name and father's name.4. download your admit card.Please make sure to go through the details mentioned on the admit card carefully after downloading and in case any detail is wrong or missing, to immediately bring it to the commission's notice.Along with the admit card, candidates can also download the exam day instruction which is highly recommended*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.