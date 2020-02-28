SSC Releases Final Answer Keys, Question Paper and Mark Sheet for ASI, SI, CAPFs at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases final answer keys, question paper and mark sheet for ASI, SI and CAPFs at ssc.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
SSC SI and ASI answer keys, question paper | (SSC) has released the final answer key and question paper for the CISF Examination (Paper-I) to recruit sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and assistant sub-inspectors. SSC declared the CISF Examination for SI and ASI on February 14, 2020. All the interested candidates can check their marks and the final answer key on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The commission has also declared the candidates’ mark on the official website, which will be available till March 28, 2020. The official notification reads that all the candidates can check their individual marks using their Registration No. and Registered Password.
How to check SSC SI, ASI Final Answer Key and Question Paper
Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2019 - Uploading of Final Answer Keys’ link
Step 3: A new PDF will open. Click on the link given in it
Step 4: On the next page, login using User ID and password
Step 5: The final answer key and question paper will appear on screen
Step 6: Download the final answer key and question paper
The candidates can also login using the direct link.
The final answer key and question paper will be available on the official website for one month, till 6pm on March 23, 2020.
