SSC Releases Result Dates for These Exams, Check Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result dates for various exams, including CHSL 2019 Tier-I, CGL 2019 Tier-II and SI in Delhi Police and CAPF 2020 Paper-I, among others. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) examination 2018 (Final Result) will be released on December 20. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 (Tier-I) result will be announced on January 15, 2021.

The Commission will declare the results of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Paper-1), Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (Tier-II) on January 20 and February 20, 2021.

The result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2020 (Paper-I) will be released on February 26, 2021.

The SSC last month released the notification for CHSL 2020. The application process started on November 6 and will end on December 15. SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 12, 2021, to April 27, 2021.

The Commission has not released the number of vacancies that will be filled through CHSL 2020 exam. It fills the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator through CHSL.

Candidates have been asked to upload scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format. The photo should not be more than three months old from the date of the publication of the notice of the exam. Moreover, the date on which the photograph has been taken should be clearly printed on the image. Applications without the date printed on the photograph will be rejected.

Those who want to apply for CHSL 2020 Tier-I are advised to submit application form much before the last date, December 15 to avoid the possibility of disconnection or inability or failure to login to the