SSC Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC CPO SI, ASI Result at ssc.nic.in
Staff Selection Commission announces the SSC Result 2019 today at its official website ssc.nic.in; Around 2,170 have been selected for the next round.
Representative image.
SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared | The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019.
The SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) results for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posts is published by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website ssc.nic.in.
Candidates can check their SSC CPO Result 2019, SSC CPO ASI Result 2019, SSC CPO SI Result 2019 online and also download a complete 2019 SSC CPO SI, ASI Merit List in PDF format. The SSC CPO Preliminary Examination 2019 for total of 2,164 posts in Central Police Organisation was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from March 12 to March 16. Approximately 2, 32,514 candidates took the SSC 2019 examination and out of them, 2170 have cleared for Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector posts in the Central Police Organisation.
SSC Result 2019: Know your SSC CPO SI, SSC ASI Score, Download SSC Merit List
Step 1- Visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in
Step 2- On homepage, click on the SSC CPO Result 2019 link
Step 3- Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
Step 4- The SSC CPO SI, ASI Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Check your scores and take a print out
The qualified candidates have to appear for the next round Physical Endurance Test. The schedule for same will be uploaded soon at Staff Selection Commission’s homepage.
The Paper-II of the SSC CPO Examination is tentatively scheduled on September 27, 2019. Selected candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission for downloading their admission certificate for PST and PET rounds.
