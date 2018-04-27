English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC Results 2018: TS SSC Telangana Class 10 Results 2018 Declared on bse.telangana.gov.in. Pass Percentage 83.78%
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations, will announce the TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on April 27 (today) at 7 pm. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 or Telangana Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Results 2018
Number of Students: 5,38,867
Pass Percentage: 83.78%
Girls: 85.14%
Boys: 82.46%
District with highest pass percentage: Jagtial
District with lowest pass percentage: Adilabad
2125 schools had 100% pass
25 schools had 0% pass
Supplementary date June 4th to 19th June
Steps to check the TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018, students need to follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Telangana Class 10 Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018
Students can also get their TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 - Telangana SSC Results 2018 via SMS
SMS - TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
In 2018, a total of 5,33,701 students appeared for Telangana Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 examination at various examination centers across the state.
