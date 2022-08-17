Trouble seems to be only mounting for Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in cattle smuggling case, with his name now getting dragged into the West Bengal school recruitment scam.

The Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court directed on Wednesday that Mondal’s daughter, Sukanya, and his five relatives and close acquaintances be produced before the court by 3 pm on Thursday.

The order came in the wake of a petition which alleged that Sukanya and others were given illegal recruitment in state-run schools despite each of them having failed to qualify the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The petition further alleged that Sukanya never attended work ever since she was offered the job despite her school being within the Bolpur circle close to where she lives. In a further startling allegation by the petitioner, it was alleged that the attendance register from the school used to be sent to her residence for her to sign.

The TMC leader has already been taken in CBI custody in connection with his alleged involvement with the Bengal cattle smuggling case. On Wednesday, the CBI reportedly seized around Rs 17 crores from fixed deposits in banks belonging to Mondal and his relatives, including Sukanya, and froze the accounts.

The agency claimed it has already pinpointed a large number immovable assets – including properties, rice mills, sand pits, dumpers and even stakes in a private medical college – owned by Mondal and his daughter in Bolpur, Kolkata and elsewhere in the state.

Incidentally, Sukanya refused to face the CBI on Wednesday afternoon after agency officers landed up at her Bolpur residence for questioning her in the cattle smuggling case.

According to the petitioner, Sukanya Mondal and Anubrata Mondal’s PA, Arko Dutta were given appointment at the Kalikapur Primary School in the Bolpur West Circle. His nephew Satyaki Mondal got a job at Kunjabehari Bolpur Junior Basic School in the same circle. Also Anubrata Mondal’s brother, Sumit Mondal was given a teaching job at Nowadangal Primary School and two of Mondal’s close acquaintances, Kasturi Chowdhury and Sujit Bagdi were offered postings at schools within the Bolpur Intensive Circle, the petition mentioned. None of the accused, the petition stated, ever qualified TET.

Following submissions of the petitioner, the court directed all six accused to remain present in court on Thursday with their TET qualifying certificates and appointment letters, or else face serious legal action.

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed that the Birbhum SP Nagendra Tripathi be appraised of the court order so that he ensured that the accused are safely transported to the court.

The court also directed the teachers-in-charge of the respective schools to remain present in court with their attendance registers.

