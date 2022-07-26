Bengal SSC Scam LIVE: Partha Chatterjee Flown to Kolkata After AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Go-ahead; Mamata Says 'Won't Mind Life Term...'

Live now
Bengal SSC Scam LIVE Updates: West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee — both arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam last week — were on Monday sent to ED Custody till August 3 even as the probe agency prayed for a 14-day custody for the TMC leader.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the alleged scam, prayed for 14 days’ custody of Partha Chatterjee before a special Read More
West Bengal Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee reached CGO complex in Kolkata after an ED custody was ordered for him till August 3. He was flown back to Kolkata on Tuesday morning.
West Bengal Minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee reaches CGO complex in Kolkata after an ED custody was ordered for him till 3rd August. pic.twitter.com/GPBQJgPLEV
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022
Partha Chatterjee was flown back to Kolkata on Tuesday morning, a day after he was flown to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where doctors said that he suffers from chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalisation.
The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED, which held the 69-year-old TMC leader last week, to take him to the health facility in the neighbouring state by an air ambulance as he complained of health issues. We have conducted a thorough screening (of Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation, AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas said on Monday.
West Bengal Minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee arrives at Kolkata airport. He will be taken to the CGO complex after an ED custody was ordered for him till 3rd August. pic.twitter.com/K6NnJ3lBdK
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022
The opposition BJP and CPI(M) in West Bengal on Friday claimed that the TMC was trying to distance itself from minister Partha Chatterjee after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not spare anyone if found guilty. Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said no one would believe that the TMC’s top leadership was unaware of the scam, which allegedly happened when Chatterjee was the education minister.
“Such comments are laughable. The investigating agencies must investigate the money trail. The TMC top brass is now trying to distance itself from Partha Chatterjee as if he is solely responsible for everything. The TMC is trying to make him a scapegoat,” Adhikari said. “What is stopping the state government from sacking Partha Chatterjee as a cabinet minister? This proves that the TMC supports corruption,” he added.
Calling for a thorough probe, Mamata Banerjee said: “Please remember, an injured lion can be dangerous. Please do not play with fire. If anyone has done wrong, prosecute him. But, do not touch me because I know how to fight back, for I have done nothing wrong. Take three months’ time, but get to the bottom of the SSC scam”.
Banerjee claimed that over one lakh people were hired by the state government during her tenure but there were complaints of only 200 discrepancies in the recruitment drives done through the School Service Commission (SSC).
“Will all of them be rendered jobless? If there are any mistakes, they can be rectified,” she said. “Over the last two days, the BJP and the CPI(M) are campaigning with photos of hordes of cash and my picture. If I had not been in government, I would have torn off their tongues. Supporting corruption is neither my hobby nor my profession,” she said.
Banerjee said she believes in politics of sacrifice and serving the country. “I am not in politics to improve my life. Throughout my life, I have been against corruption but I do not support injustice. However, I am unhappy with the recent developments that have taken place in the state. I do not spare anyone, even if that person is a minister,” she said.
Referring to the video shared by the BJP, in which she was seen interacting with Arpita Mukherjee from whose house Rs 22 crore in cash was found, the chief minister said the Trinamool Congress has no links with her. “The party has no relation with that lady, neither do I know her. I will not be a part of the media trial that is going on. If I visit several Durga Puja pandals and interact with people there, does it mean I know them personally? No. And if that is the case, what about Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who were clicked with BJP leaders?” she asked
If anyone is found guilty of wrongdoing, he must be punished, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, days after Partha Chatterjee’s arrest in the SSC scam by the ED. Addressing an award function of the state government here, Banerjee slammed the opposition for a “malicious campaign” launched against her, asserting that she does not support corruption.
“I will not get into the details of the case as it is sub judice. We have full faith in the judiciary. We want a time-bound probe into the matter. If someone is found guilty, the person should be punished accordingly, be it life imprisonment. I won’t mind. But, I condemn the malicious campaign against me,” she said.
“We want a fast-track court to hear the matter, otherwise it will be like the Saradha case, which is pending for over ten years and there is no verdict or justice. The crime was done by the CPI(M), but the TMC was targeted,” she alleged.
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee — both arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam last week — were on Monday remanded in ED Custody till August 3. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the alleged scam, prayed for 14 days’ custody of Chatterjee before a special court of the agency, pointing out that AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, after a check-up, ruled out the minister’s hospital admission.
In its submission, the ED said that Chatterjee had taken admission in Bengal government-run SSKM hospital faking illness and the agency could not question him during the two-day remand granted by a chief metropolitan magistrate on Saturday.
The ED, on the other hand, had pleaded for Mukherjee’s custody for 13 days. Mukherjee’s counsel prayed that a short custody be given for her and that her security be ensured in the wake of Sunday’s accident, when a vehicle hit a car of the convoy ferrying her from court to the agency’s CGO complex.
The Calcutta High Court had on Sunday directed ED to take Chatterjee to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar by air ambulance for his medical check-up.
In its submission, the ED said that Chatterjee had taken admission in Bengal government-run SSKM hospital faking illness and the agency could not question him during the two-day remand granted by a chief metropolitan magistrate on Saturday.
The ED, on the other hand, sought 13 days’ custody of Mukherjee as her clounsel prayed that a short custody be given for her and that her security be ensured in the wake of Sunday’s accident, when a vehicle hit a car of the convoy ferrying her from court to the agency’s CGO complex.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that if anyone is found guilty of wrongdoing, he must be punished, adding that she won’t mind even if it is life imprisonment.
The opposition BJP and CPI(M) in West Bengal on Monday claimed that the TMC was trying to distance itself from minister Partha Chatterjee after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not spare anyone if found guilty. Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said no one would believe that the TMC’s top leadership was unaware of the scam, which allegedly happened when Chatterjee was the education minister.
“Such comments are laughable. The investigating agencies must investigate the money trail. The TMC top brass is now trying to distance itself from Partha Chatterjee as if he is solely responsible for everything. The TMC is trying to make him a scapegoat,” Adhikari said. “What is stopping the state government from sacking Partha Chatterjee as a cabinet minister? This proves that the TMC supports corruption,” he added.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here