SSC Selection Post 2019 Sub Inspector Revised Result Released at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the revised result for Selection Post Phase VII 2019 for the post of Sub Inspector (Fire). The SSC Selection Post Phase VII 2019 Result of 970 candidates has been updated in the revised result. All the candidates who have appeared for the paper can check the revised result on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, SSC released the result for Selection Post 2019 on August 24 for 970 candidates out of which 46 were female candidates. However, the post was reserved only for the male candidates. Thus SSC shortlisted the 46 additional male candidates to replace the 46 female candidates for the further stage of scrutiny.

According to the official notice of SSC Selection Post 2019, the 46 replaced male candidates are required to submit a self-attested hard copy of all supporting documents related to their qualification, category, experience, age, Age-relaxation, etc along with the print out of their online application form to Regional Office i.e. SSC (NR) by September 25, 2020.

Check the official notification regarding the same here

The notification also reads, “Candidates should clearly mention "Graduation & above level" and "Post Category No. NR15419" on the top of the envelope while sending the documents to the regional office

How to check the SSC Selection Post 2019 revised result?

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Open the notification link "Important Notice Updated List of Selected Candidates for the post of SI Fire, Post Cat no. NR15419"

Step 3: In the notification, click on "The result of 970 candidates (revised)"

Step 4: The result will be opened in a PDF format.

Step 5: Search the name and roll number in it and download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates can also check the result by clicking on the following link