SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 Revised Vacancy List Out at ssc.nic.in, Check Now
SSC aims to fill a total of 872 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Exe) Male/Female in Delhi Police, 1292 vacancies for SI (GD) Male/Female in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and 1200 vacancies for the post of ASI (Exe) Male/Female in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 Revised Vacancy List has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in.
SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 Revised Vacancy List:
SI (Exe) Total Male Vacancies: 616
Open: 548
Ex-Serviceman: 68
SI (Exe) Total Female Vacancies: 256
Open: 256
SI (GD) Total M/F Vacancies in CAPFs: 1292
CRPF: 374
BSF: 343
ITBP: 278
CISF: 88
SSB: 209
ASI (Exe) Total M/F Vacancies in CISF: 1200
ASI (Exe) Male: 1080
ASI (Exe) Female: 120
Candidates who had successfully applied for the SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 can check the revised vacancy list with segregation as per reservation categories (UR, OBC, SC, ST ESM, ExM) at the below mentioned url:
https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/vacancy_gd_07092018.pdf
