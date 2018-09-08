SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 Revised Vacancy List Out at ssc.nic.in, Check Now

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SSC aims to fill a total of 872 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Exe) Male/Female in Delhi Police, 1292 vacancies for SI (GD) Male/Female in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and 1200 vacancies for the post of ASI (Exe) Male/Female in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Updated:September 8, 2018, 10:47 AM IST
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 Revised Vacancy List has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in.

SSC aims to fill a total of 872 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Exe) Male/Female in Delhi Police, 1292 vacancies for SI (GD) Male/Female in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and 1200 vacancies for the post of ASI (Exe) Male/Female in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 Revised Vacancy List:

SI (Exe) Total Male Vacancies: 616
Open: 548
Ex-Serviceman: 68

SI (Exe) Total Female Vacancies: 256
Open: 256

SI (GD) Total M/F Vacancies in CAPFs: 1292
CRPF: 374
BSF: 343
ITBP: 278
CISF: 88
SSB: 209

ASI (Exe) Total M/F Vacancies in CISF: 1200
ASI (Exe) Male: 1080
ASI (Exe) Female: 120

Candidates who had successfully applied for the SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 can check the revised vacancy list with segregation as per reservation categories (UR, OBC, SC, ST ESM, ExM) at the below mentioned url:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/vacancy_gd_07092018.pdf
