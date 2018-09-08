SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 Revised Vacancy List Out at ssc.nic.in, Check Now

SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 Revised Vacancy List has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in.SSC aims to fill a total of 872 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Exe) Male/Female in Delhi Police, 1292 vacancies for SI (GD) Male/Female in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and 1200 vacancies for the post of ASI (Exe) Male/Female in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).Open: 548Ex-Serviceman: 68Open: 256CRPF: 374BSF: 343ITBP: 278CISF: 88SSB: 209ASI (Exe) Male: 1080ASI (Exe) Female: 120Candidates who had successfully applied for the SSC SI Delhi Police/CAPFs & ASI CISF Examination 2017 can check the revised vacancy list with segregation as per reservation categories (UR, OBC, SC, ST ESM, ExM) at the below mentioned url: