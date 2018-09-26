English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs &ASI in CISF Examination 2017 Final Result out Today at ssc.nic.in, Stay Tuned
Candidates who had appeared for the Medical Examination and Review Medical Examination for SSC SI Recruitment Examination 2017 must keep a close tab on the official website and check their result once it’s released by the Staff Selection Commission.
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2017 Final Result is scheduled to be released today by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in. The Commission had notified on its official website. ‘Candidates of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2017 may note that subsequent to the Detailed Medical Examination and Review Medical Examination, the result of candidates who qualify for the Document Verification will be declared by the Commission on 26-09-2018’ reads the official notification.
Meanwhile, the application process for SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018 is going on for 54953 Constable GD posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. Interested candidates can find more information here:
https://www.news18.com/news/india/ssc-gd-constable-recruitment-2018-registration-extended-till-30th-september-2018-check-eligibility-age-limit-pay-scale-selection-process-here-1876389.html
