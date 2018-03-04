English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC to Recommend CBI Probe Into Paper Leaks as Thousands Protest in Delhi
Students from across India have gathered outside the CGO Complex in New Delhi, where the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is headquartered, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held last year following allegations of irregularities and mass cheating.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants stage a protest over the alleged paper leak of SSC, demanding a CBI investigation, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts examination for subordinate services, on Sunday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21.
This comes after several days of protests by thousands of SSC aspirants who have gathered outside the CGO Complex, where the SSC is headquartered, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held last year following allegations of irregularities and mass cheating.
Also, political parties Congress and BJP along with social activist Anna Hazare have mounted pressure on SSC demanding a CBI probe into the paper leaks. Hazare met students protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission's office at Lodi Road, and supported their demand for a CBI probe.
The Congress dubbed the SSC paper leak scandal as another Vyapam scam and demanded a thorough probe by the CBI into the matter.
In a statement, SSC chairman Ashim Khurana said that a delegation of candidates, who were protesting against the alleged paper leaks, met him along with BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and handed over a memorandum.
They also demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22.
"The commission agreed recommending to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conducta CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues," the statement said.
Earlier, Tiwari, along with the protesting students, met Union Home minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the concerns raised by the protesting SSC aspirants.
The students have been protesting outside the SSC office at CGO complex here since February 27, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) exam.
Meanwhile, the JLN Stadium station of the Delhi Metro remained closed for public for the second day on Sunday in the wake of a protest by students at the nearby CGO Complex, officials said.
The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
