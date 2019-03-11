English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSLC, HSE Result 2019 Likely to be Delayed Due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Authorities said that the SSLC and the HSE results may be postponed by one or two days as teachers would have to attend the election classes and duties.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
SSLC, HSE Result 2019 | Results of the SSLC and HSE could be delayed by a week considering Lok Sabha elections 2019. The HSE and SSLC had earlier tentatively decided to declare the results on April 23. The SSLC and Higher Secondary Education are scheduled to end on March 27. In 2018, the SSLC results were out on May 3 and HSE on May 28.
Authorities said that the SSLC and the HSE results may be postponed by one or two days as teachers would have to attend the election classes and duties. The SSLC answer sheets will be corrected by around 12,000 teachers. Over 4.5 lakh students had appeared in the SSLC exams this year in 54 valuation camps.
The HSE answer sheets will be checked by 25,000 higher secondary teachers of some nine lakh candidates from Plus-One and Plus-Two classes put together.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
