SSLC, II PU Results 2019 to be Declared in 3rd, 4th weeks of April

The second pre-university (PU) results and the SSLC results will be announced in the third and fourth weeks of April respectively, said Public Education Commissioner P.C. Jaffer, on Monday. The evaluation of PUC answer scripts will begin from March 25, while SSLC papers will be evaluated from April 10. The officials said that the PU results will be released within the first week of April and the SSLC results by end of April.“As the Parliamentary elections are clashing with SSLC evaluation, it will be extended for three more days. However, we will complete the evaluation work two days after the second phase of elections and announce results by end of April,” said V Sumangala director Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).Valuation will begin from March 25 and coding and decoding of PUC papers will start from March 21, while valuation. The arrangement has been made in accordance with Lok Sabha elections on April 18 and 23.This year, the evaluation process for SSLC will be completely online. However, for PUC it would be both manual and online. Last year, while the II PU exam results were announced on April 30, SSLC exam results were out on May 7.While 6.73 lakh students had registered for the II PU exam, 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam this time. In a first, marks will be entered online during the evaluation for both the exams, which will make the process faster. Hitherto, evaluators used to fill the marks in an OMR sheet. The sheets would be sent to the respective boards and processed. However, under the new system, the evaluators, will enter the marks online.