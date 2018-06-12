St Stephen's College Releases First Cut-off List: All You Need to Know

St. Stephen's College on Tuesday announced its cut-offs for 2018 with only a little change from last year's while other colleges affiliated to Delhi University are expected to release the list next week.The St. Stephen's set the cut-offs for Economics Honours for humanities and science students at 98 and 97.5 per cent respectively. English Honours rivalled with Economics, with a cut-off just as high at 98.5 per cent for commerce, 97.5 for humanities and 98 per cent for science students.Among science courses, it was 96 per cent for Chemistry, 97.33 for Physics, 94.66 for B.Sc (Programme) and 95.66 per cent for B.Sc (Programme) with computer science.The numbers given are only for general category students. The college reserves 50 per cent seats for candidates from the Christian community.St. Stephen's releases separate cut-offs from the rest of the colleges of Delhi University and conducts interviews for all admissions irrespective of the course. There are no interviews for admissions in other colleges.A total of 15 per cent weightage is given to the test and the interview, which is followed, once the student crosses the percentage eligibility.The interviews will begin from June 18.