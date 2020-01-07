St Stephens Joins Stir Against JNU Violence, Slams Attempts to Create 'Hindu Rashtra'
'Of utmost importance is to realize that the approval of these provisions aren't isolated actions but steps towards the Sangh's vision of a Hindu Rashtra,' the post said denouncing in words what is usually said by Opposition parties.
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus, at JNU, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi University's premier college, St Stephens, has joined the nationwide stir in university campuses against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.
According to a post, students and faculty members in large numbers came together on Monday to discuss and plan "long term resistance" to the CAA, NRC and NPR.
"Of utmost importance is to realize that the approval of these provisions aren't isolated actions but steps towards the Sangh's vision of a Hindu Rashtra," the post said denouncing in words what is usually said by Opposition parties.
"The abrogation of Article 370 in August and the internet suspension in Kashmir is not to be forgotten either; Kashmiris continue to face innumerable human rights violations and suspension of civil rights," it added.
"Further, we must keep in mind the condition of the working class of the country who continue to suffer the consequences of a negligent government that doesn't care about fixing rampant unemployment and poverty," St Stephens' students and faculty said, criticizing the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
"Government is committed to distracting the populace from the economic crisis it has created and is now abjectly failing to deal with; the students and professors of St Stephens will not stand by and tolerate the marginalisation of the people's real needs and interests," the post said, blaming the Modi government for trying to distract from the economic woes facing the country.
"The unleashing of unabashed terror in universities like JNU, Jamia and AMU and the passing of divisive legislation like CAA seeks to destroy the secular character of India and the right to dissent that is intrinsic to any genuine democracy. The exercise of this right is an intrinsic aspect of university campuses. We wholeheartedly the necessity of dissent on campuses and refuse to allow its dilution in the face of fascist violence running riot in the country today," the post said affirming the right to dissent in campuses and slamming "fascist tendencies".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Soul-stirring Songs, Slogans & A Message for India: When Bollywood Joined Hands to Protest JNU Attack
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence
- Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Sex Crimes Charges in Los Angeles
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona