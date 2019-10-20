St. Stephen's Lecturer’s Body Found in Two Parts, Cops Say He Killed His Mother Before Committing Suicide

New Delhi: A guest lecturer from Delhi's prestigious St. Stephen's College committed suicide after killing his mother, the police have claimed. The 25-year old's body was found on a railway track in Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, lecturer Allen Stanley had a criminal case pending against him in Kerala. His mother Lacy's body was found in his home. There was a case of abetment to suicide against Lacy also. Both were on bail, the police said.

Allen is believed to have forced his mother to commit suicide just five days ago. When she refused to do that, he killed her, the police claimed. Police found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police had registered a case of murder before they found Allen's body on a railway track on Saturday.

A Delhi police officer said, "We received the information of a body on a track close to platform no. 3 of Sarai Rohilla railway station on Saturday. The body was found in two parts on the railway track. We recovered mobile phone, some documents and driving license which revealed that it was Allen Stanley’s body."

Police said Allen was from Kerala's Kottayam area.

Meanwhile, the death has sent shock waves in the St. Stephen's college as Allen was believed to be a very amiable person.

