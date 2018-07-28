English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
St. Stephen's Withdraws Event Invite to Mamata Banerjee
The West Bengal chief minister was supposed to attend the event, but the principal denied permission and the invitation was withdrawn on Friday.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: St Stephen's College has withdrawn an invite extended to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to attend an event and interact with the students of the institution.
The event, planned by one of the societies of the college, will be held on August 1.
Banerjee was supposed to attend the event, but the principal denied permission and the invitation was withdrawn on Friday, a source said.
The college’s Planning Forum had submitted a request online to the authorities to invite her, but the request could not be processed due to some “server issues”. Later, they wrote a letter seeking permission to invite her, but the principal denied, the source said.
College principal John Varghese could not be contacted for a comment.
Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on July 31. She will be in the national capital for three days to personally invite opposition leaders to the “federal front” rally she plans to hold in January in Kolkata, according to party sources.
Also Watch
The event, planned by one of the societies of the college, will be held on August 1.
Banerjee was supposed to attend the event, but the principal denied permission and the invitation was withdrawn on Friday, a source said.
The college’s Planning Forum had submitted a request online to the authorities to invite her, but the request could not be processed due to some “server issues”. Later, they wrote a letter seeking permission to invite her, but the principal denied, the source said.
College principal John Varghese could not be contacted for a comment.
Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on July 31. She will be in the national capital for three days to personally invite opposition leaders to the “federal front” rally she plans to hold in January in Kolkata, according to party sources.
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Basseterre: Iqbal, Haque Look for Strong Start
- Mentally Strong Indian Colts Expect Tough COTIF Outing, But Won’t Be Pushovers, Promises Coach Floyd Pinto
- Mahesh Bhatt Explains Why He Doesn't Want to be Called 'Master'
- Dyson Pure Cool Review: A Home Air Purifier That Learns From The Elder Sibling
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout Movie Review: Tom Cruise Kicks, Punches And Jumps Till He’s Got Your Attention
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...