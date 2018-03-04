GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Stabbed 24 Times, Murder Accused Dies on Holi; Main Suspect Arrested

Around six people attacked Sonu and his brother when they were going to meet their grandmother on the occasion of Holi on Friday.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
Stabbed 24 Times, Murder Accused Dies on Holi; Main Suspect Arrested
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his brother injured by a group of persons in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area.

Police suspect the killing to be a fallout of a past rivalry.

Around six people attacked Sonu and his brother when they were going to meet their grandmother on the occasion of Holi on Friday.

Sonu was stabbed 24 times and he succumbed to the wounds. His brother is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

The main accused, Aman, has been arrested, while raids are on to arrest his accomplices, the officer said.

During investigation, it was found that Sonu had criminal cases, including that of murder, registered against him. He had a tiff with Aman during the latter's wedding reception last year, the officer said.

A case has been registered in connection with the killing at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and efforts are being made to scan CCTV footage to identify other assailants, police said.

The victim lived at Deoli and worked at a beauty salon in Greater Kailash, they said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
