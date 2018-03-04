English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Stabbed 24 Times, Murder Accused Dies on Holi; Main Suspect Arrested
Around six people attacked Sonu and his brother when they were going to meet their grandmother on the occasion of Holi on Friday.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his brother injured by a group of persons in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area.
Police suspect the killing to be a fallout of a past rivalry.
Around six people attacked Sonu and his brother when they were going to meet their grandmother on the occasion of Holi on Friday.
Sonu was stabbed 24 times and he succumbed to the wounds. His brother is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.
The main accused, Aman, has been arrested, while raids are on to arrest his accomplices, the officer said.
During investigation, it was found that Sonu had criminal cases, including that of murder, registered against him. He had a tiff with Aman during the latter's wedding reception last year, the officer said.
A case has been registered in connection with the killing at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and efforts are being made to scan CCTV footage to identify other assailants, police said.
The victim lived at Deoli and worked at a beauty salon in Greater Kailash, they said.
Police suspect the killing to be a fallout of a past rivalry.
Around six people attacked Sonu and his brother when they were going to meet their grandmother on the occasion of Holi on Friday.
Sonu was stabbed 24 times and he succumbed to the wounds. His brother is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.
The main accused, Aman, has been arrested, while raids are on to arrest his accomplices, the officer said.
During investigation, it was found that Sonu had criminal cases, including that of murder, registered against him. He had a tiff with Aman during the latter's wedding reception last year, the officer said.
A case has been registered in connection with the killing at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and efforts are being made to scan CCTV footage to identify other assailants, police said.
The victim lived at Deoli and worked at a beauty salon in Greater Kailash, they said.
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers
- Vinicius Jr: Brazil's Next Superstar Footballer in the Making
- Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Faceoff in 2.0 New Still Will Leave You Excited for the Film
- 5 Most Popular Surfing Spots in India