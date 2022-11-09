Stabbed, Private Parts Chopped Off, Stuffed in Mouth: Thane Hotelier Murdered Brutally by Friend over Love Affair

In a chilling case of friendship turning sour, a 21-year old hotelier was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Thane district on Monday. The accused reportedly stabbed him multiple times and also chopped off his private parts and stuffed them in the victim’s mouth, as per the police.

The incident occurred in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, where the deceased, Samir Khan (21) ran a hotel. His friend, Amir Ansari (29) who operates a pick-up tempo, allegedly attacked him over a love affair, as per a report by Times of India.

His grievance was that the hotelier, despite having a girlfriend, had recently developed a friendship with his estranged girlfriend, the report said. Ansari had recently had a dispute with his girlfriend but wanted to marry her.

When he learned that Khan and his estranged girlfriend were in a relationship, he warned him of dire consequences if he didn’t stay away from her, the Bhiwandi crime branch said, as per the report.

The victim’s body bore nine stab wounds and his private parts were chopped off. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, the station house officer of Shanti Nagar police station said, as per PTI.

