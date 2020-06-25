INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Staff Member of Delhi's Rohini District Court Tests Positive for Covid-19

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

The official had last visited the court premises on June 19 and had come in contact with the personal assistant posted at the judge's court, said the circular.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Share this:

A court staff posted at the Rohini District Courts Complex here has tested positive for COVID-19, a circular said on Thursday.


According to the circular issued by District Judge R P Pandey, the staff was posted as the Reader in the court of Additional District Judge Sanjay Jindal and tested positive for the infection on June 22.

The official had last visited the court premises on June 19 and had come in contact with the personal assistant posted at the judge's court, said the circular.

The officials posted in the Judge Jindal's court who had reported to court on June 19 and came in contact with him have been advised to self quarantine themselves as per medical advice and take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of the Centre, it said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading