Staff Members at Lucknow's King George Medical University Test Positive For Coronavirus

After the vice chancellor of King George Medical University (KGMU), seven guards and six other personnel attached to his office and three faculty members also tested positive for COVID-19. KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh on Saturday told PTI that vice chancellor Lt Gen Dr Vipin Puri (retd) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

On Saturday, seven guards and six other personnel attached to his office tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

KGMU officials said Chief Medical Superintendent SN Shankhwar, Medical Superintendent Dr BK Ojha and head of the department of Critical Care Medicine Dr Avinash Agarwal tested positive for coronavirus. The faculty members, guards and other personnel are undergoing treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that Dr Puri is fine.