Staff Selection Commission 2019 Recruitment Notification Released, Details Inside

The (SSC) has released a recruitment notification. The recruitment drive is to fill in the post of Junior Engineer(JE) on its official website on February 1, 2019.The eligible candidates can submit the online application on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in- from today. The last date to submit the online application for SSC JE post is February 25, 2019. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) is scheduled to be held from September 23- 29, 2019.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.