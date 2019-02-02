English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Staff Selection Commission 2019 Recruitment Notification Released, Details Inside
The last date to submit the online application for SSC JE post is February 25, 2019.
Screen grab of the Staff Selection Committee logo.
New Delhi: The (SSC) has released a recruitment notification. The recruitment drive is to fill in the post of Junior Engineer(JE) on its official website on February 1, 2019.
The eligible candidates can submit the online application on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in- from today. The last date to submit the online application for SSC JE post is February 25, 2019. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) is scheduled to be held from September 23- 29, 2019.
Direct link to read the SSC JE 2019 official notification
