Staff Selection Commission Likely to Announce SSC CGL Result 2017 Today, Steps to Check Score at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce SSC CGL Result 2017 on Friday, November 15. The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Result 2019 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website. Candidates who are desperately waiting for their SSC CGL Result 2017 can their score on the website once the result is released. The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the examination two years ago tp fill in 9,284 vacancies in various departments. Candidates should keep their hall ticket number handy as they will be asked to enter their registration number and passcode for checking their score.

SSC CGL Result 2017: Know the steps to check score

Step 1: Log on to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2017

Step 3: Enter login details.

Step 4: SSC CGL result 2019 will be appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and keep a printout for future use

The Estimates Committee of the Parliament, in its 47th Report (1967-68), recommended the setting up of a Service Selection Commission for conducting examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts. Pursuant to this, and as an interim measure, an Examination Wing was initially added to the Secretariat Training School, subsequently renamed as the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM).

The Commission advocated pooling of the requirements of non-technical posts by different Departments and selection of personnel either by joint recruitment or through a recruitment board.

