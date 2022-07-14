Staff Shortage hits Tamil Nadu Power Utility's Monsoon Maintenance Plans

The maintenance plans of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) for the monsoon period have taken a hit following an acute shortage of staff and materials. The TN power utility was planning to carry out maintenance work before July 15, but the acute shortage of staff has hit its plans.

Tangedco had planned to change damaged electric poles and take up clearing and trimming of around 80,000 trees across the state. According to sources in the power utility, 27,000 damaged poles needed to be replaced.

Another factor affecting the maintenance work of Tangedco is shortage of materials. The power utility has already allocated Rs 10 lakh for each division to conduct maintenance work under the concerned division offices.

It may be noted that state Power Minister V. Senthil Balaji had instructed the chief engineers and superintending engineers to carry out the maintenance work. This came after several complaints were received from the public and social organisations about poor maintenance of electric poles, generators, and even substations.

Sources in the Tangedco told IANS that there is a shortage of around 25,000 staff in the power utility and this has taken a toll on many maintenance works and routine projects of the organisation which provides power to the people of the state.

While Tangedco is slowly but steadily focusing more on renewable power sources like wind and solar energy, non-maintenance of power lines and substations will affect this proposed switch from conventional thermal power to renewable sources of energy.

