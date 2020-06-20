Staffer in Delhi Minister Rajendra Gautam's Office Dies of Coronavirus

For representation: Relatives in personal protective suits of a person who died of COVID-19 place the body for cremation in New Delhi. (AP)
His younger brother had died of the deadly infection on June 7, the official said. Kumar's wife and son have also tested positive for coronavirus.
- PTI New Delhi
- Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
A stenographer in Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's office died due to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.
Ashok Kumar (48), a resident of Ashok Vihar breathed his last at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Friday afternoon, the official said.
Kumar had a fever and was put on a ventilator two days ago.
