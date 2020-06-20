INDIA

Staffer in Delhi Minister Rajendra Gautam's Office Dies of Coronavirus

His younger brother had died of the deadly infection on June 7, the official said. Kumar's wife and son have also tested positive for coronavirus.

  PTI New Delhi
  Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
A stenographer in Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's office died due to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

Ashok Kumar (48), a resident of Ashok Vihar breathed his last at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Friday afternoon, the official said.

Kumar had a fever and was put on a ventilator two days ago.

His younger brother had died of the deadly infection on June 7, the official said. Kumar's wife and son have also tested positive for coronavirus.

