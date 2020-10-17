Stage Collapses at Campaign Rally of Tej Pratap Yadav's Estranged Father-in-Law in Bihar's Vaishali

JDU leader Chandrika Rai and his supporters sustained minor injuries after the stage on which they were standing collapsed at Sonepur town in Vaishali district on Friday.

Rai is contesting election from Parsa seat and was doing rally along with BJP senior leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Sonepur town.

As per eyewitness, as soon as Rudy completed his speech, Rai supporters chanted slogans in his favour. The stage collapsed after some of the supporters climbed on the stage to offer garlands to Rai. People suffered minor injuries and were given preliminary treatment. However, no one sustained serious injuries.

Chandrika Rai is ex father in-law of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. Parsa is traditional seat for him. His father and freedom fighter Daroga Prasad Rai was elected seven times from this seat. He was first elected in 1951.