Stage Set for Key SCO Meet, PM Modi May Attend Dinner with Xi & Putin; Suspense Over Bilateral Talks with China, Pak

The stage is set for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit or SCO summit that is to begin today in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Narendra Modi is among key attendees. The Beijing-headquartered SCO comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

According to The Times of India, Prime Minister Modi is expected to share greetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a dinner hosted by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev later this evening.

Leaders from various countries including India, Russia, China, Pakistan and other Central Asian countries including Iran – who is a new entrant in this grouping as a permanent member will be taking part in the SCO summit.

PM Modi is likely to land in Uzbekistan this afternoon. This would be the first time the leaders will come face to face since the outbreak of Covid.

Several discussions on global and regional issues are to be held at the Shanghai Corporation organization platform.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold several key bilateral meetings with his peers from other countries.

Russian officials have confirmed that President Putin will be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi and discussing several aspect of bilateral relationship under United Nations and G20 platforms.

There is also growing suspense over talks between Prime Minister Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shahbaz Sharif. The two are to share a stage after Imran Khan was ousted as the PM and Sharif took over as the Prime Minister a few months ago.

There is also anticipation over talks between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid border tensions at the LAC. Just two days ago, the two sides completed disengagement at Ladakh’s Gogra-Hotsprings PP15, raising expectations of a possible meeting between Modi and Xi.

Other key discussions that are to be held at the SCO include issues of global concern like Food Security, Climate, Trade and Transport

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here