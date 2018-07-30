Stage Set for Release of Assam's Final NRC Draft Today Amid Tight Security

I reiterate that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. So no one should panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. I also urge people not to make any communal statements and remain watchful against falling prey to rumours. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) 29 July 2018

The final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) is set for release on Monday amid tight security.The NRC will be released online and in all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state at 10am, NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said on Sunday.The NRC will feature the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the northeastern state before March 25, 1971, he said.Security has been beefed up across the state to prevent any law and order situation following the publication of the draft, with deputy commissioners and SPs being directed to maintain a strict vigil.Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in seven districts — Barpeta, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Dhubri.The Centre has despatched 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to gear up security in Assam and neighbouring states.Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a high-level meeting recently on the NRC draft release and directed the officers to remain alert and help and explain the process of claims and objections to people whose names do not appear in the draft.Sonowal had also directed the officials not to refer any case to the Foreigners’ Tribunal based on the NRC draft list.In a tweet on Sunday, the chief minister asked people “not to panic after publication of the final draft of NRC”.Hajela thanked the people for extending their help and cooperation along with all the officers and employees involved in updating the NRC.He also pointed out that there would be enough scope for claims by people whose names do not appear in the draft, adding “genuine citizens should not panic if their names fail to figure in the document”.If a person's name does not appear in the draft, they have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective NSKs. These forms will be available from August 7 to September 28 and the authorities will then inform them of the reason for their names being left out.The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from August 30 to September 28 and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearings.The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has taken a special initiative to set up a 24-hour control room at its central office here to help people.The applicants can also call 24x7 toll free numbers — 15107 from Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam — by referring to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN). The applicants can also check their names by visiting the NRC website and through SMSs.The NRC is being updated under the Supreme Court supervision with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for genuine Indian citizens in Assam.The first draft of the ongoing NRC process was released at the midnight of December 31, 2017. It comprised 1.9 crore names out of the total application of 3.29 crore people in Assam.(With PTI inputs)