Kamal Haasan, CM Vijayan, DMK's Stalin: Top Leaders Who Filed Nomination Today as Poll Preps Intensify

Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 6, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday filed their nomination papers.

While Stalin filed the nomination papers with the returning officer of the Kolathur constituency, Haasan filed nomination from Coimbatore South assembly constituency. Edappadi K Palaniswami filed from Edappadi as an AIADMK candidate.

Before filing the nomination, the DMK president visited the mausoleums of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and paid respects. Palaniswami, who has won from Edappadi four times, walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office and submitted his papers. The region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

Before filing his nomination, Stalin visited the mausoleums of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and paid floral respects to the departed leaders. Later, he visited Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram house and garlanded the portrait of the departed former Chief Minister.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Elections will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the Apr 6 assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district, filed his nomination papers . Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following Covid-19 protocols.