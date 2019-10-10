Stage Set in Madhya Pradesh for ‘Magnificent MP’ Investment Summit from October 17

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government is all set to host the investors’ summit, ‘Magnificent MP’, which is scheduled to be held on October 17 and 18 in Indore.

As many as 600 dignitaries, including 124 major industry delegates like Kumar Manglam Birla, Adi Godrej, Tata group directors and others, are expected to take part in the mega summit. The state government has also extended invitation to Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, chairman of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had begun the preparations of the summit soon after assuming office in December last year. His participation in the World Economic Forum meet at Davos was also seen as a part of the preparations.

Besides, the Chief Minister had several rounds of discussions with the leading corporates in Mumbai during his visit to Mumbai in the last few months. Moreover, there are several corporations which already have started investments in Madhya Pradesh and also have been invited in the mega summit which seeks to showcase state’s potential in key sectors like tourism, agriculture, horticulture, food processing, IT, pharmaceuticals, etc.

“We are also onto new sectors, including storage batteries, date centres for IT companies and sectors like renewable energy where we are doing well in last decade and wish to take it forward in future,” Chief Secretary SR Mohanty had said during a recent interview with News18.

Besides bolstering the single window system of clearances for fresh investments, the Chief Minister has instructed appointment of one IAS officer each to every sector of industries so that investors are assigned clearances faster and in a hassle free-manner, an official from the state industry department said.

While taking stock of the preparations in Indore on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Mohanty said the chief minister is of the view that a single policy can’t satiate the needs of different sectors, therefore separate policies have been formulated for each sector and these policies would be unveiled at the summit.

He also added that the state government, instead of focussing on the outcomes of the previous summits, is focussing on the present summit. “We don’t wish to drag the event unnecessarily so the event would be of one day as most major industry delegates normally return in a single day,” said the senior officer.

The CM would showcase MP’s potential and business policies in front of the investors and would have one-on-one conversations with them.

The grand investors’ summits were the key feature of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tenure in Madhya Pradesh, but the mega events also drew sizable criticism for Chouhan as more often than not the promised big ticket investments failed to materialise.

Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripahti said that the preparations are underway in the city for the event on war footing and there is a festive mood for the upcoming event.

Event at a Glance

As part of the event, an exhibition based on the strengths and uniqueness of the state would be inaugurated on October 17. The main event will be held on October 18 and would be divided into eight sessions. The inaugural session would be attended by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The day would conclude with the cultural performances for the guests.

