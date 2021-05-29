india

1-MIN READ

Stalin Orders Rs. 5 lakh Deposit for Children Who Have Lost Parents to Covid-19

DMK President MK Stalin (File photo: PTI)

Stalin passed the orders after chairing a meeting of senior officials.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Saturday ordered a fixed deposit of Rs.5 lakh in the names of minor children who had lost their parents to Covid-19.

Stalin passed the orders after chairing a meeting of senior officials.

According to a statement issued the following orders have been issued to the officials with regards to children who had lost their parents to Covid-19:

-open a fixed deposit for Rs.5 lakh each in the names of each child who had lost its parents to Covid-19. When the child attains 18 years of age, the principal and accumulated interest to be paid to that child;

-preference to be given to such children in admission to government-owned homes and hostels;

-state government to foot their education, hostel costs till their graduation;

-if one of the parents of a child dies due to Covid-19, payment of Rs.3 lakh to the surviving parent;

-if a child that lost both its parents and living with its relatives and others payment of Rs.3,000 per month till they attain 18 years of age;

-Rs.5 lakh fixed deposit for a child who had already lost one of its parents earlier and loses the surviving parent;

-a district-wise committee will be formed to oversee the beneficiary children.

first published:May 29, 2021, 16:01 IST