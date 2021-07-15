Stalker Bihar Cop In Trouble After Sending Messages To Married Woman

Sending love messages to a married woman has landed a Bihar police constable in hot water. The police constable posted at Munger’s Kasim Bazaar Police station found himself in trouble after a woman arrived at Munger Superintendent of Police’s office. She complained about unwarranted messages that she has been receiving from this constable named Gorakhnath Gupta.

The woman, who is a resident of Munger’s Shastri Nagar locality, accused Gupta of sending love messages on her phone. Gupta reportedly fell in love with this woman and started sending messages on her phone to try to talk to her despite getting no reply. Even after multiple requests to stop sending the messages, Gupta did not stop. He continued sending messages that were even objectionable at times.

The continuous harassment forced her to complain about the incident to senior officials of the police department in Munger. She arrived at Munger Superintendent of Police’s office to complain about the incident. She talked to SP Jagunath Jala Reddy and asked for his help in this matter.

Narrating her ordeal in detail, the woman submitted a written complaint to the SP. After which, Reddy immediately directed the DSP to initiate an investigation in this case.

Reddy also spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station where the constable is posted. The accused constable was called to the SP office and his phone was confiscated for investigation. The mobile phone of the woman was also submitted to the police.

The SP ordered that the woman’s statement be recorded and emphasised that such behaviour by police personnel will not be tolerated. He promised to take strict action against anyone found to be involved in this case once the DSP submits his finding report. SP Jala Reddy has also issued strict instructions to the DSP and the SHO over this case.

