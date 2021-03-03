Stalker Scales Walls to Enter 29-Yr-Old Software Engineer's House, Stabs Her in Cyberabad

A 29-year-old software engineer was attacked with a dagger by a stalker on Tuesday in Cyberabad who scaled the walls of her apartment complex to enter her house.

The incident took place at Laxmi Nagar Colony under the jurisdiction of Narsingi police station at around 7.40 pm. As per sources the stalker who was acquainted with the victim for the last two years scaled the wall of the apartment complex, entered the woman’s flat, and stabbed her after facing refusal from the victim for his proposal.

The accused identified as Salman Shahrukh was arrested by the police. Senior police officer Venkateswarlu told NDTV that the woman was taken to a hospital following her attack.

In a mobile that has been doing the rounds on social media, the girl can be seen grievously injured on her chest and abdomen and lying unconscious on a chair in her house, while her parents held her as they waited for medical help to arrive.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay reportedly visited the hospital to ask about the condition of the woman. As per reports, the woman had filed a police complaint against the stalker a week back on charges of harassment.

This is the third incident of stabbing reported in a span of few weeks. Two days prior, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a snatcher in North-West Delhi. Police said a woman was stabbed while she was trying to resist a robbery bid in Adarsh Nagar. The woman was coming home from the market and was holding her child when the incident occurred.

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three men while objecting to them harassing and passing lewd comments on his sister.