Stalker Stabs Teen Multiple Times in Greater Noida Market, Attacks Himself After Being Cornered

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in a Greater Noida market on Friday evening by her alleged stalker, who also stabbed himself after being cornered by shopkeepers and policemen.The Hindustan Times reported that the woman, Khushboo, who works at a store in the market, is in a critical condition. The accused, 25-year-old Kuldeep, is in a stable condition, police said. The two were taken to the nearby Kailash Hospital by the police.According to Khushboo’s family, the accused had been stalking her for the past several months. They said she had informed them that a man was stalking her on a motorcycle from Dadri to her workplace in Jagat Farm market. They had even warned Kuldeep’s family that they would file a police complaint, but the harassment did not stop.On Friday morning around 11:30, Kuldeep went to the front of the store where the victim worked and demanded that she talks to him. She went towards the first floor of the plaza with him and talked to him briefly, but after she tried to leave, the accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife.On hearing the woman’s cries for help, all shopkeepers came out of their stores and also called the police. Kuldeep tried to flee, but on seeing the police arrive, he stabbed himself at the same spot where he had stabbed the woman, a shopkeeper told Hindustan Times.Police have booked Kuldeep for attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. Police said that the accused is currently under observation at the hospital and will be questioned after doctors give permission. Cops also clarified that the victim's family had never filed a police complaint about the stalking.