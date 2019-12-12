Take the pledge to vote

'Stalkers' Used Instagram Post to Track 22-year-old Mumbai Man, Gang-rape him For Hours

The suspects approached the man after locating him through a selfie he posted outside a restaurant in the city. The four suspects were arrested and an FIR registered against them.

December 12, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
'Stalkers' Used Instagram Post to Track 22-year-old Mumbai Man, Gang-rape him For Hours
A 22-year-old Mumbai resident was raped by four people in a moving car after. News outlet Indiatoday reported that the accused managed to trace the man to his location using an Instagram post the victim put up, and abduct him.

The four suspects were arrested and an FIR registered against them under Section 377.

Indiatoday quoted police officers from the VB Nagar police station, where the case was registered, confirming that the suspects approached the man after locating him through a selfie he posted outside a restaurant in the city,

The accused are then said to have reached the restaurant where they approached the man claiming to be huge "fans".

Following this they asked the victim to accompany them for a bike ride and they rode around for 20 minutes before reaching a hotel near the Mumbai airport. According to the Indiatoday report, that the four accused then forced the victim into a car, drove off and gang-raped him for three hours.

Police are said to be awaiting hospital reports as well.

