'Stamped Underwear, Use of Permitted Bad Words': Rules Set By Chandigarh Lake Club Leaves People in Splits

An unusual notice issued by the Chandigarh Lake Club urging its members to get their underwear stamped among other sets of rules has left netizens in splits.

The notice which has gone viral on social media has four pointers that need to be religiously followed by the members or else defaulters will be taken to task. It asks its members to follow a ‘bizarre’ set of rules when they are at the club’s gym or restaurant. Some of them include smell tests for gym members, the use of only ‘permitted bad words’, and the need to ‘shave your legs’ if one plans to wear shorts.

“Gym users wearing shorts must shave their legs to preserve the decorum and to avoid unnecessary attention. Defaulters will be depilated at sight,” reads the notice.

A mention has also been made to underline the importance of wearing approved undergarments along with ‘proper gym suits’ while inside the sports complex premises.

The picture of the notice posted on Twitter has people conjecturing over its authenticity with many calling out the notice to be fake.

-Defaulters will be depilated at sight-Screams fake. Unless it’s real and someone with bizarre fetishes has wrested control of their management 😁— Tarvinderjit Singh (@tarvinderjit) August 3, 2021

Earlier in November last year, the lake club had issued an order permitting only its members to avail restaurant facilities at the premises. This change was brought in line with the complaints of many of its members who objected to nonmembers enjoying the facilities of the club even after a large sum of money.

