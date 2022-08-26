Stampede-like Situation at Delhi girls School After Fire

A stampede-like situation was reported at a girl’s school in the national capital on Friday following a fire incident, officials said.

The fire department officials said they received a call at around 1.30 p.m. of the incident that occurred at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Maujpur.

Immediately, five fire engines were pressed into service.

The officials said that the fire erupted in an electric panel board and there were no injuries.

The local police also reached the scene to assist in rescue operation.

