1-MIN READ

Stampede-like Situation at Delhi girls School After Fire

By: Revathi Hariharan

Last Updated: August 26, 2022, 15:12 IST

New Delhi, India

The local police were present at the scene to assist in rescue operation. (ANI File)

The officials said that the fire erupted in an electric panel board and there were no injuries.

A stampede-like situation was reported at a girl’s school in the national capital on Friday following a fire incident, officials said.

The fire department officials said they received a call at around 1.30 p.m. of the incident that occurred at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Maujpur.

Immediately, five fire engines were pressed into service.

The officials said that the fire erupted in an electric panel board and there were no injuries.

The local police also reached the scene to assist in rescue operation.

first published:August 26, 2022, 15:12 IST
last updated:August 26, 2022, 15:12 IST