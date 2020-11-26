Stan Swamy Files Fresh Plea After NIA Says It Did Not Take His Straw and Sipper at Time of Arrest

The NIA on Thursday told a court in Mumbai it had not taken a straw and sipper from Stan Swamy at the time of his arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links' case, following which the activist filed an application seeking winter clothes and a straw and sipper. The special NIA court rejected Swamy's earlier application seeking straw and sipper.

Hence, he filed a fresh application for these items to be allowed to him in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai, where he is currently lodged following his arrest in September. The court then asked for a report from the prison on December 4.

The 82-year-old, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, was arrested from his home in Ranchi last month in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January 2018.

NIA officials have said investigations established that Swamy was actively involved in the activities of the CPI (Maoist). The NIA has also alleged that he was in contact with "conspirators" — Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to further the group's activities. It also alleged that Swamy had received funds through an associate for furthering the agenda.

Besides, he is convenor of the Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), a frontal organisation of the CPI (Maoist), the NIA officials have claimed. They said that literature, propaganda material of the CPI (Maoist) and documents related to communications for furthering the group's programmes were seized from his possession.

Last month, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet in the matter against eight people, including Swamy. As many as 16 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the anti-terror law UAPA.

The probe into the Elgar Parishad case was taken over by the NIA on January 24. The Pune police have claimed that speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held on December 31, 2017 at Shaniwarwada in Pune city, led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day. The police have claimed the conclave was organised by people having Maoist links.