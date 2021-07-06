The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reacted to the death of activist Stan Swamy, saying that his health and treatment were “closely monitored by the courts” and that Indian authorities are not “against legitimate exercise of rights”.

“Father Stan Swamy was arrested and detained by the National Investigation Agency following due process under law. Because of the specific nature of charges against him, his bail applications were rejected by the courts. Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly in accordance with the law,” said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The MEA response came after the United Nations, among others, expressed shock over the demise of the 84-year-old rights activist and Jesuit priest. Swamy was an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the death of 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy,” Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva.

Top EU and UN human rights officials have also termed Swamy’s death as “devastating”.

Detailing the treatment and care meted out to Swamy in view of his ailing health, Bagchi said that “the Bombay High Court had allowed his medical treatment at a private hospital where he was receiving all possible medical attention since May 28”.

“His health and medical treatment was being closely monitored by the courts. He passed away on July 5 following medical complications,” he said.

Bagchi also stressed that India’s “democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by an independent judiciary, a range of national and state level Human Rights Commissions that monitor violations, a free media and a vibrant and vocal civil society”.

“India remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens,” he added.

