Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Standalone Shops, Including Those Selling Liquor, to Be Allowed to Open in Orange & Green Zones: Sources

Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring a distance of six feet from each other and ensuring that not more five people are present at one time at the shop, said the MHA in its order.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Standalone Shops, Including Those Selling Liquor, to Be Allowed to Open in Orange & Green Zones: Sources
People queue up outside a liquor shop while strictly following social distancing protocols in Kerala.

New Delhi: Standalone alcohol shops can be allowed to open in orange and green zones, sources told CNN-News18 on Friday even as the government passed an order to extend the nationwide lockdown by two weeks beyond May 4. The sources added that any standalone shop, including those selling alcohol, will be allowed in orange and green zones.

In an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it laid down guidelines to be followed in different zones across the country - Red, Orange and Green - depending on the risk profiling of various districts. While the red zones are hotspots where all restrictions will remain in place, the guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring a distance of six feet from each other and ensuring that not more five people are present at one time at the shop, said the MHA in its order.

The Green Zones are districts with either zero confirmed cases till date or no confirmed case in the last 21 days. The classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts. Those districts which are neither defined as Red nor Green will be classified as Orange zones. The classification of districts into Red, Green and Orange Zones will be shared by MoHFW with the States and Union Territories (UTs) on a weekly basis, or earlier, as required. While States and UTs can include additional districts as Red and Orange Zones, they may not lower the classification of a district included by MoHFW in the list of Red or Orange Zones.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres