Former minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, was known to expressing his views through his blogs. From hitting out at the Opposition to explaining government's moves, the former finance minister used his blog to reach out to the people.

Here are some of the issues and Jaitley's views on it:

Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status:

Jaitley took on the Congress for its opposition to end the special status, saying the party was a "headless chicken" and further consolidating its alienation from the people of India. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have earned a place in history, asserting that the vision of party's ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee has proved correct and that of Jawaharlal Nehru a "failure".

In a blog following the government's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status, he took a dig at the Congress over its opposition to the exercise, observing that its leadership is determined to succeed in its race to the bottom. Regrettably, Jaitley said, the Congress, which first "created the problem and then added to it", fails to see reason.

Scrapping of Article 370

Complimenting Modi and Shah, he said, "A historical wrong has been undone. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go."

Hitting Out at Congress Over Dynasty Politics

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Jaitley said the "present generation of dynast" has become a liability for the Congress party and expressed hope that aspirational India would reject caste-based and dynastic parties during the general elections.

"If the Congress's dynast has only an ability to deliver 44 seats or 60 seats in Parliament, what then is the incentive for conventional Congressmen to bear humiliation of subjecting themselves to a dynast? Ultimately, in dynastic parties one has to accept political slavery," Jaitley had said in a blog titled, 'Will 2019 Witness the Dynasty as a Liability on the Congress Party?'

'Modi vs Chaos' in 2019:

Jaitley in his blog called the 2019 general elections narrative 'Modi vs chaos'. Taking a jibe at the mega opposition rally held in Kolkata, the senior BJP leader said, “it was more significantly a non-Rahul Gandhi rally.”

Smriti Irani Degree Row

After Union Minister Smriti Irani revealed in her poll affidavit that she was not a graduate, Jaitley came to her defence and said the academic credentials of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, were the subject of debate. "One day the focus (of Congress campaign) would be on the BJP candidate’s educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi’s academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. After all, he got an MPhil without a Master’s degree," Jaitley said in a Facebook blog titled 'India’s Opposition is on a Rent a Cause Campaign'.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.