INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Standing in Water, Villagers Hoist Tricolour in Barabanki School as UP Faces Flood-like Situation

Villagers at a local school in Barabanki district.

Villagers at a local school in Barabanki district.

The villagers hoisted the flag and sang the national anthem, following the guidelines of social distancing.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18 Lucknow
  • Last Updated: August 15, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
Share this:

Residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday stood in water as they hoisted the Tricolour on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Several districts of the state have remained in danger as a flood-like situation continues to build.

Locals of Sirauligauspur tehsil in Barabanki, 50 kilometres from state capital Lucknow, gathered at an upper primary school to hoist the national flag with water almost reaching up to their knees. Similar celebrations were also seen at the government school in Tilwari village.

The villagers hoisted the flag and sang the national anthem, following the guidelines of social distancing.

Jagpal Singh Suryavanshi, a resident of Tilwari village, said, “The teachers posted here came for the flag-hoisting ceremony but after seeing the flood waters they could not do so. Sahab Deen, who works as a cook in the school, said they hoisted the flag for the first time since earlier it was done by teachers.

The flag was also hoisted at a primary school in Sanawan village in Sirauligauspur in similar conditions.

Next Story
Loading