Standing Tall: Ayodhya Temple to Get New 3-Ft Idol of Lord Ram, Stones Being Brought in from Nepal

The upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya will have a new idol of Lord Ram, about three feet in height, along with the original Ram Lalla idols presently in the make-shift temple.

Two Shilagram stones, from which the new idol is expected to be carved out, have started their journey from Nepal to Ayodhya.

This is being done as the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teeth Kshetra Trust faced a peculiar challenge given that the current idols are shorter and would hardly be visible to a devotee from a distance of 19 feet, as is envisaged in the new Lord Ram Temple. But the old idols will still find a prominent place in the new temple.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि परिसर में भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के दर्शन समय को श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए बढ़ाया गया है, जो निम्नानुसार है:जागरण आरती: प्रातः 6:30 बजेदर्शन समय: प्रातः 7 से 11:30 बजेभोग आरती: दोपहर 12 बजेदर्शन समय: दोपहर 2 बजे से सायं 7 बजेभोग आरती: सायं 7:30 बजे pic.twitter.com/uq7R4DXi97 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 26, 2022

The trust, under treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, also began an exercise a couple of months ago to build a new idol which will be installed in the new temple. The idea is to build a three-feet idol of Lord Ram in his child form and place it on a pedestal in the garbha griha of the new temple. This way, a devotee would be able to see the idol clearly from head to toe from a distance of 19 feet where the security barricade will exist.

STONES TO REACH AYODHYA ON FEB 1 or 2

A temple trust team and one member from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were in Nepal this week to identify stones found on the riverbanks of Kali Gandaki river in Muktidham for representation of Lord Vishnu. These shilagram stones started their journey by road from Nepal on January 26 and will reach Ayodhya on February 1 or 2. Lord Ram and Sita idols could be carved out of these stones which weigh nearly 35 tonnes and date back nearly six crore years.

As per an ANI report, Nepali Congress leader and former Deputy PM Bimalendra Nidhi, who hails from Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita, has coordinated the exercise.

“Stones found in the Kali Gandhi river are widely accepted as symbols of Lord Vishnu. Lord Ram is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The stones were requested by Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust,” Nidhi told ANI.

He had visited Ayodhya earlier where the plan to use these stones for making the new idol was discussed.

Nidhi told ANI that the Nepal government and the Department of Mines and Geology had given clearance to send these stones to India. ​

Read all the Latest India News here