Stars of MP Board Results: Daughters and Sons of Farmers, Mechanics Who Outshone Many

Defying odds and hardships, several Class 10 and 12 students of the Madhya Pradesh Board on Monday came out with flying colours on Monday when the Board declared the exam results and among them are Ankit Gelani, the son of a small-time grocer who stood eighth in the state. While Gelani came out with the eighth rank, several others like Samrin Bano and Shahjahan Khatoon — daughters of a blacksmith and a mechanic, respectively — also stood out with their individual ranks in subjects.A number of girls, too, made it to the merit list of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and 12 results. Samrin Bano, daughter of a poor blacksmith, secured the third spot in Class 12 Home Science. Hers is no ordinary feat as the girl and her father, Md Hussain not only had poverty to deal with, but also an orthodox society that didn’t want her to study at all.It’s not just Samrin, but her sister Afrin too has been a Board topper in 2015 and Hussain makes sure that all of his three daughters excel in studies.Similar is the story of Shahjahan Khatoon, a native of Kareli town in Umaria district of MP, who has secured 476 marks and stood 10th in Class 12 Mathematics. Daughter of roadside mechanic Md Mustaq Ansari, Khatoon has followed the footsteps of her elder sister Noorjahan who has been a district topper.Hrishika Khobre, daughter of a small-time farmer in Betul’s Godhna village, has secured the 5th place in Class 12 Biology stream in class XII. Her father Hrindev Khobre did not leave any stone unturned to help his daughter study the way she wanted and even left his native village to settle in Betul town so that Hrishika could get better facilities.In 2016, she had ranked 9th in the Class 10 results in Madhya Pradesh.Some of the boys, too, have emerged winners like Ankit who has secured the 8th place in the Class 10 Boards. While preparing for the examinations, Ankit also fought to help his father with his small grocery shop and get some extra income for the family.Brimming with pride, his father Rajesh Gelani said that Ankit now wishes to be a chartered accountant.