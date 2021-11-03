Start Aggressive Testing, Covid Panel Tells Govt After Bypolls, Big Fan Turnout at Puneeth Rajkumar’s Funeral

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in Karnataka has urged the state government to begin “aggressive testing” for the virus after the state witnessed a good voter turnout at the bypolls and huge crowds turned up to bid final goodbye to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru last week.

The Indian Express quoted a senior member of TAC as saying that testing for Covid-19 must be increased and authorities should be on the lookout for those with influenza-like symptoms, severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and other respiratory diseases.

“The TAC had already recommended revision of daily targets in assembly constituencies (Sindgi, Hangal) where the bypolls were held. With crowds turning up outside the hospital, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and for the funeral of Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru, the risk of a fresh outbreak persists. Considering this, all symptomatic people in the city should be tested without fail over the next fortnight,” the member told the national daily.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 239 new cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,88,760 and death toll to 38,089. Bengaluru Urban reported for 139 new cases and the total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 8,370.

Till Monday, a total of 73,924 samples were tested in the state, including 64,418 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.09 crore. The same day, for the first time since July 2020, the number of covid cases in Bangaluru in October fell to the lowest monthly total. Not just that, for the a first in the past 70 days, the Karnataka capital also reported zero Covid-19 deaths on Monday.

