GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Starting 2022, Board Bullet Trains From Mumbai to Ahmedabad Every 20 Minutes

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made the announcement in a recent Twitter post and said that the bullet trains will have a seating capacity of 750 passengers with 10 coaches in every train.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2018, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Starting 2022, Board Bullet Trains From Mumbai to Ahmedabad Every 20 Minutes
India would soon see bullet trains similar to those used in Japan, as pictured. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: The ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will start operations from 2022 and trains will leave from Mumbai every 20 minutes.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made the announcement in a recent Twitter post and added that the bullet trains will have a seating capacity of 750 passengers with 10 coaches in every train.

The high-speed train promises to cover the 500 km distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours. A train journey between these two cities usually takes about seven hours now while flights take about an hour.

The bullet train will also be linked by a total of 12 stations. The train will stop at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati stations.

The Mumbai to Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is a joint venture between Indian Railways and Japanese firm Shinkansen Technology. The total estimated cost is Rs 1.08 lakh crore for the first rail link. Japan has agreed to give a soft loan to India, which will fund 81% of the entire project.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone for India's first bullet train project in a much-publicized event in Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly elections in September.

The big budget project has ever since invited a lot of criticism from opposition parties, more so from BJP’s ally Shiv Sena, which raised questions on the funding of the project at a time when several train passengers had perished at the Elphinstone bridge collapse.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You