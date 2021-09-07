Starting Today SC to Hear 40 Death Penalty Cases including One of LeT Terrorist Mohammad Arif

A circular issued on September 1st by the Supreme court notified that the apex court will begin hearing on 40 death penalty cases from Tuesday onwards.

As per the guideline, the cases will be listed before three-judge benches starting September 7 and will include the case related to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif as well who has been convicted in the 2000 Red Fort attack case in which three people, including two Army jawans, were killed.

Along with Mohammad Arif, the list also includes four review petitions of convicts whose appeals were dismissed by the apex court after upholding the death penalty.

Earlier, the apex court had issued a Standard Operating Procedure on August 28 to accord final hearing of cases in physical mode from September 1 and said it will employ a hybrid option from Tuesday to Thursday with strict observance of Covid-19 rules. The SOP issued by the Secretary-General clarified that the courts would keep hearing miscellaneous cases through virtual mode on Mondays and Fridays.

The apex court has been hearing cases through video-conferencing since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately.

