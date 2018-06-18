GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Jaipur Recruitment 2018: 52 Posts, Apply before 13 July 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13 July 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:June 18, 2018, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Jaipur Recruitment 2018: 52 Posts, Apply before 13 July 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 52 vacancies for the posts of President, Female Member and Male Member has begun on the official website of State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Jaipur - environment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13 July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Regarding Advertisement for the Vacant post of President and Members in District Consumer Fora's on home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill in the prescribed format with required details
Step 6 – Send the application form along with other documents at below mentioned address:
The Registrar, State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Rajasthan, handloom haveli, Ashok Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur

Direct Link - http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/rajasthanfoodportal/RSCDRC%20Department/generalinformation/pdf/Advertisement%20for%20president%20and%20member.pdf

State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 52
President - 13
Female Member - 21
Male Member - 18

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate with minimum 10 years of experience in the field of Business/ Economics/ Commerce.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/rajasthanfoodportal/RSCDRC%20Department/generalinformation/pdf/Advertisement%20for%20president%20and%20member.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be below 35 years as on 13 July 2018.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You