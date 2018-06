State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Jaipur Recruitment 2018: 52 Posts, Apply before 13 July 2018

State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 52 vacancies for the posts of President, Female Member and Male Member has begun on the official website of State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Jaipur - environment.rajasthan.gov.in Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13 July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018?– Visit the official website - http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in– Click on link ‘Regarding Advertisement for the Vacant post of President and Members in District Consumer Fora's on home page– a PDF file will display– Download the application form and take a print out– Fill in the prescribed format with required details– Send the application form along with other documents at below mentioned address:The Registrar, State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Rajasthan, handloom haveli, Ashok Marg, C-Scheme, JaipurState Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:: 52- 13- 21- 18The applicant must be a Graduate with minimum 10 years of experience in the field of Business/ Economics/ Commerce.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The age of the applicant should not be below 35 years as on 13 July 2018.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.