English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Jaipur Recruitment 2018: 52 Posts, Apply before 13 July 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13 July 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 52 vacancies for the posts of President, Female Member and Male Member has begun on the official website of State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Jaipur - environment.rajasthan.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13 July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Regarding Advertisement for the Vacant post of President and Members in District Consumer Fora's on home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill in the prescribed format with required details
Step 6 – Send the application form along with other documents at below mentioned address:
The Registrar, State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Rajasthan, handloom haveli, Ashok Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur
Direct Link - http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/rajasthanfoodportal/RSCDRC%20Department/generalinformation/pdf/Advertisement%20for%20president%20and%20member.pdf
State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 52
President - 13
Female Member - 21
Male Member - 18
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate with minimum 10 years of experience in the field of Business/ Economics/ Commerce.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/rajasthanfoodportal/RSCDRC%20Department/generalinformation/pdf/Advertisement%20for%20president%20and%20member.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be below 35 years as on 13 July 2018.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13 July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Regarding Advertisement for the Vacant post of President and Members in District Consumer Fora's on home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill in the prescribed format with required details
Step 6 – Send the application form along with other documents at below mentioned address:
The Registrar, State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Rajasthan, handloom haveli, Ashok Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur
Direct Link - http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/rajasthanfoodportal/RSCDRC%20Department/generalinformation/pdf/Advertisement%20for%20president%20and%20member.pdf
State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 52
President - 13
Female Member - 21
Male Member - 18
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate with minimum 10 years of experience in the field of Business/ Economics/ Commerce.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://environment.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/rajasthanfoodportal/RSCDRC%20Department/generalinformation/pdf/Advertisement%20for%20president%20and%20member.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be below 35 years as on 13 July 2018.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
- Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Become Victims of Online Abuse For Sharing This Photo With Daughter Nisha
- New National Auto Policy Likely to be Finalised in 3 Months, May Seek Emission Linked Taxation
- Anil Kapoor Feels His Niece Shanaya Kapoor Is 'India's Answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones'
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals