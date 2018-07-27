English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
State Govt Can Take Care of Its People: Kathua DC Tells Army, Accuses Army of 'Luring' Locals
The Army sought assistance of the Kathua local administration to conduct interaction programmes with the local students under the Sadbhavna project, initiated by the Army as a confidence-building measure with the natives of J&K.
Image for representation.(PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: In an apparent sign of distrust between the Indian Army and local administration in Jammu and Kashmir, deputy commissioner of Kathua district has accused the armed forces of "luring" natives through Sadbhavna project.
Kathua deputy commissioner Rohit Khajuria, in a letter to a Lieutenant Colonel of Army, said that the state government is competent to take care of its own people and thus Army should remain out.
"The state government is capable of taking care of welfare of the citizens and by luring through Sadbhavna, you cannot risk life and property or citizens," stated the letter written by the bureaucrat.
The letter dated July 17 has been addressed to Lt Col RK Arya in response to a request for carrying out a small firing in Hiranagar Field for operationalisation of the firing range.
Lt Col Arya's letter mentioned it clearly that evacuation of locals will not be required and that Army will take all safety measures to make sure there is no loss to life and property.
The request sought assistance of the Kathua local administration to also conduct interaction programmes with the local students under the Sadbhavna project, which has been initiated by the Army as a confidence-building measure with the natives of J&K.
Replying, Kathua DC Khajuria shot a stern letter, not only dismissing the request to render assistance but also accusing Army of luring locals.
Khajuria's letter stated that a request to carry out small firing has already been rejected and thus Army seems to be "sugar-coating" its demand with Sadbhavna project.
The officer said that there is no question to allow firing without the consent of the people in the nearby villages.
Also Watch
Kathua deputy commissioner Rohit Khajuria, in a letter to a Lieutenant Colonel of Army, said that the state government is competent to take care of its own people and thus Army should remain out.
"The state government is capable of taking care of welfare of the citizens and by luring through Sadbhavna, you cannot risk life and property or citizens," stated the letter written by the bureaucrat.
The letter dated July 17 has been addressed to Lt Col RK Arya in response to a request for carrying out a small firing in Hiranagar Field for operationalisation of the firing range.
Lt Col Arya's letter mentioned it clearly that evacuation of locals will not be required and that Army will take all safety measures to make sure there is no loss to life and property.
The request sought assistance of the Kathua local administration to also conduct interaction programmes with the local students under the Sadbhavna project, which has been initiated by the Army as a confidence-building measure with the natives of J&K.
Replying, Kathua DC Khajuria shot a stern letter, not only dismissing the request to render assistance but also accusing Army of luring locals.
Khajuria's letter stated that a request to carry out small firing has already been rejected and thus Army seems to be "sugar-coating" its demand with Sadbhavna project.
The officer said that there is no question to allow firing without the consent of the people in the nearby villages.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
- No One Wanted to Sit Next to a 'Messy' Old Lady in Mumbai Local. She Turned Out to Be a Star.
- Quiz-Master Derek O'Brien Has These Three 'Tough' Questions For the BJP Government
- The AI Powered Kuri Home Robot is Being Discontinued, And We Are Sad
- Asphalt 9 Legends Review: A Racing Game For The Aggressive Driver in You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...